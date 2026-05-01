Baku hosts presentation of Elshad Hasanov’s book on 'Zalimkhan Yaqub' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Azerbaijan Writers' Union hosted a presentation of the book “Zalimkhan Yaqub” (My Memoirs) by writer and publicist Elshad Hasanov, Trend reports.

The book “Zalimkhan Yaqub” is a heartfelt narrative about one of the most prominent figures in contemporary Azerbaijani culture, Azerbaijan’s national poet, public figure, and ashug, whose name has become a symbol of loyalty to national traditions. His work represents a unique synthesis of poetic language and music. His deep connection to folklore and exceptional skill have made his poetry a true national treasure.

The event was attended by prominent figures from the worlds of culture and literature, as well as admirers of the poet’s work.

The central theme of all the speeches was the poet’s distinctive and inspired creativity. It was noted that Zalimkhan Yaqub elevated the poetic language to new heights, masterfully returning it to its living folk roots.

The event was opened by poet and translator Salim Babullaoghlu, secretary of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union. Doctor of Philology and Member of Parliament Nizami Jafarov, statesman, diplomat, and Doctor of History Hasan Hasanov, as well as renowned poets and writers, shared their fondest memories of the poet.

The attendees fondly recalled the master’s energetic nature and lively personality, his unfailing warmth and infectious laughter, and his boundless devotion to his homeland. The book presentation was accompanied by readings of his immortal verses and poems dedicated to the master.

The participants expressed their sincere gratitude to Elshad Hasanov for creating this book and for the sincere and heartfelt memories of Zalimkhan Yaqub that he shared with readers. When we remember poets, we preserve not only the rhymes, but also the values, meanings, and the very purity of the language.