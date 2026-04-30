Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament meets with Greek ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Maria K. Papakonstantinou, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Hellenic Republic to Azerbaijan, Parliament’s Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

Greeting the ambassador on the eve of her diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova wished success in her future endeavors.

During the meeting, it was noted that the two countries cooperate in various fields, and the exceptional importance of political dialogue, as well as high-level visits and meetings, for the development of relations was emphasized.

Inter-parliamentary relations were also discussed during the conversation. It was noted that this area is one of the key areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the countries. The importance of expanding contacts between legislative bodies, including strengthening the activities of friendship groups, was emphasized. At the same time, attention was drawn to the significance of cooperation within the framework of interparliamentary organizations, and it was noted that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation offer good opportunities in this regard.

During the meeting, Maria K. Papakonstantinou expressed her honor at being appointed ambassador to Azerbaijan and stated that she would strive to contribute to the further deepening of relations between our countries during her term of office.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.