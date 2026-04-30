Azerbaijan's AZPROMO, Brazil’s firm discuss expanding trade, investment co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Azerbaijan’s Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation, Trend reports, citing AZPROMO.

According to the information, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the Hannover Messe 2026 international industrial exhibition in Hanover, Germany.

During the talks, the sides reviewed ongoing work under the Azerbaijan-Brazil multilateral cooperation Roadmap. In particular, discussions focused on opportunities for Azerbaijani business participation in the “Buyers Project” program, expansion of investment cooperation, development of ties with Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), as well as attracting Brazilian investors to Azerbaijan’s economic zones and promoting joint investment projects.

Hannover Messe, one of the world’s leading exhibitions for industrial and technological products, serves as a key platform for showcasing innovative solutions, expanding international cooperation, and establishing new business partnerships.

Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by the Alat Free Economic Zone with its national stand.

The “Buyers Project” is a mechanism aimed at promoting exports and international business ties by inviting foreign buyers to Brazil and organizing B2B meetings with local companies.