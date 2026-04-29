bp contributes to renewable energy education in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. bp yesterday joined a ceremony marking the graduation of the first cohort of students from the dual degree master’s programme in renewable energy at the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University (ASOIU), Trend reports via the company.

The company has been supporting the programme since its establishment in 2023.

The dual degree programme represents a brand new academic course of study for Azerbaijan, enabling the training of the next generation of national engineers specializing in renewable energy. bp has been supporting the programme through its two million dollar social investment initiative as part of its commitment to long-term skills and capacity development in the country.

Today’s ceremony celebrates the successful graduation of the first cohort of 27 students, an important milestone for this new academic initiative.

The programme was initiated by the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan and is delivered by ASOIU in partnership with the University of Warwick. It combines international academic expertise with local delivery methodologies aiming to strengthen Azerbaijan’s renewable energy education capacity. bp has been supporting the programme through the establishment of a renewable energy laboratory, the provision of supporting infrastructure and equipment, as well as capacity building and faculty development activities.

"We are pleased to celebrate the first graduation from this pioneering programme. Investing in education and skills development is a vital part of our support for Azerbaijan’s energy transition, and we believe this programme helps to prepare highly qualified professionals with the practical knowledge and competencies required by the country’s evolving energy sector. This milestone also highlights the value of our strong collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Education and our university partners in advancing renewable energy education in the country," Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, bp vice president for the Caspian region, said.

bp’s ongoing support for the programme includes: