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Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

Oil&Gas Materials 29 April 2026 09:49 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

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Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $2.04, or 1.79%, on April 28 from the previous level, coming in at $115.89 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.94, or 1.75%, to $112.69 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $2.28, or 2.54%, to $92.05 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.63, or 2.31%, to $116.42 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

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