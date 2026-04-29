Azerbaijani oil moves up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, grew by $2.04, or 1.79%, on April 28 from the previous level, coming in at $115.89 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.94, or 1.75%, to $112.69 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude increased by $2.28, or 2.54%, to $92.05 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $2.63, or 2.31%, to $116.42 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.