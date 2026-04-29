PremiumAzerbaijan tallies local insurance companies by payment volumes for 3M2026
Insurance payments in Azerbaijan saw a significant increase in early 2026. PASHA Life Insurance led the sector, followed by PASHA Insurance and Ateshgah Life Insurance. The overall growth reflects a strong performance across the industry.
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