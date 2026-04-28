PremiumAzerbaijan discloses volume of payments on government bonds for 3M2026
In the first quarter of 2026, significant principal and interest payments were made on government bonds using state budget funds. Most of the government securities in circulation are medium- and long-term bonds. The average maturity period of government bonds increased due to the expiration of short-term bonds.
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