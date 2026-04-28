Turkmenistan, Malaysia highlight oil cooperation with Petronas

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 28. Turkmenistan and Malaysia have highlighted cooperation in the oil and gas sector, including long-term partnership with Malaysia’s Petronas, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi Bin Ahmad Tajuddin.

The sides highlighted education cooperation as an effective area of partnership, with Turkmen students studying in Malaysian universities and ongoing collaboration with the Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, as well as participation of Turkmen specialists in training programs under Malaysia’s technical cooperation initiatives.

They also reviewed broader areas of bilateral cooperation, including political-diplomatic engagement, trade-economic ties, and cultural and humanitarian interaction.

The sides further discussed preparations for upcoming high-level meetings between the two countries.

PETRONAS (Petroliam Nasional Berhad) is Malaysia’s fully state-owned oil and gas corporation and one of the largest energy companies in Southeast Asia, with integrated operations across the entire hydrocarbons value chain in more than 100 countries. Beyond its core upstream and downstream business, the company places strong emphasis on long-term human capital development through its flagship education initiatives, particularly the PETRONAS Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP), which funds talented students for undergraduate studies at leading local and international universities, including its own Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP).

Earlier, Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Jumamyrat Gurbangeldiyev and Ambassador of Malaysia to Turkmenistan Mohd Suhaimi bin Ahmad Tajuddin discussed expanding cooperation in training highly qualified specialists for the oil and gas sector.