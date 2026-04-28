Uzbekistan’s Fergana region reports economic growth across key sectors

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 28. Gross regional product in Uzbekistan’s Fergana region has increased 1.7 times, industrial output has grown 1.5 times, and the services sector has tripled in recent years, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The figures were announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a meeting in the city of Fergana dedicated to the region’s socio-economic development.

It was noted that unemployment in the region has fallen significantly over the past four years, dropping from 9.2% to 4.6%, while the poverty rate declined from 11.6% to 5.2%.

Meanwhile, previously, 70% of the region’s revenues were generated by just 6-7 large enterprises in the petrochemical and construction materials sectors. Over the reporting period, $8.2 billion in investments were utilized to commission 8,000 modern production facilities. In addition, 100 trillion soums ( $8.28 billion) were allocated to support entrepreneurship, commercial space expanded by 10 million square meters, and 13,500 small and medium-sized enterprises were established, nearly doubling their total number.