Azerbaijan Defense Minister pays official visit to Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. A delegation led by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, is on an official visit to the Italian Republic, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

As part of the visit, the delegation visited the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy.

Then, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with his Italian counterpart, Guido Crosetto.

In accordance with protocol, during the official welcoming ceremony, the ministers of defense passed along the guard of honor. Afterwards, the national anthems of both countries were performed.

At the meeting, which was also attended by the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Italy, Rashad Aslanov, the sides discussed bilateral relations based on strategic partnership and their prospects.

During the meeting, the parties conducted a detailed exchange of views on the further development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational spheres, as well as on other issues of mutual interest.