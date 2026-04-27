Azerbaijan showcases transport innovations at UNESCAP session in Bangkok (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. Azerbaijan's experience in the field of transport was presented at the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) held under the country's chairmanship in Bangkok, Thailand, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by a large delegation.

At the session, the ministry's sector director, Eltaj Abbasov, delivered a speech on "Inclusive transport and accessibility in the Asia-Pacific Region: experiences and future directions". He informed the participants in detail about the measures taken to strengthen connectivity in urban transport, increase accessibility, digitalization, and the application of data-based approaches in transport planning. The role of digital tools in the development of integrated mobility solutions, improving service quality, and decision-making was particularly emphasized.

The event also noted that one of the main transport policy recommendations adopted within the framework of Azerbaijan's presidency of the International Transport Forum for 2025-2026 is dedicated to the promotion of urban mobility and inclusive transport. It was noted that these priorities are fully consistent with the UNESCAP agenda.

The session underscored the importance of further deepening cooperation with regional partners in promoting inclusive and sustainable transport systems.