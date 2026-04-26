Azerbaijan sheds light on trade volume with Romania for 3M2026
Azerbaijan–Romania trade declined in early 2026, reflecting a broader contraction in Azerbaijan’s overall foreign trade despite a significantly increased trade surplus.
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