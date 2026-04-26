Erdogan, Trump discuss shooting incident in Washington

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, the Turkish Presidential Administration's Public Relations Department said in a statement, Trend reports.

During the conversation, the Turkish president expressed support for his American counterpart in connection with the attempted attack during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

Erdogan said he viewed the events as a monstrous act against democracy and press freedom and wished the injured security officer a speedy recovery.