No meeting between Iranian and U.S. delegations in Pakistan is planned - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. A meeting between the Iranian and U.S. delegations during the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Pakistan is not planned, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

He clarified that Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi will hold meetings only with senior Pakistani officials.

“No meeting between Iran and the United States is planned,” the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.