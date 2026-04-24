Kazakhstan conducts its first domestic crypto payment via CryptoPay system

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Kazakhstan has carried out its first domestic cryptocurrency payment using the national CryptoPay system, Trend reports via the press office of the Kazakh President.

The transaction was demonstrated to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to the International Center for Artificial Intelligence "Alem.ai" in Astana on April 24.

The CryptoPay system is designed to enable regulated cryptocurrency payments within domestic infrastructure, reflecting Kazakhstan’s broader push to develop digital financial services and integrate innovative payment technologies into the national economy.

Kazakhstan has developed one of the most regulated crypto frameworks in Central Asia, with digital asset activity operating under a legal regime established by the 2023 Law on Digital Assets. Cryptocurrency trading and service provision are permitted mainly within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), where licensed exchanges operate under strict oversight.

The country has also positioned itself as a regional digital finance hub, allowing regulated trading of over 100 crypto assets and hosting international platforms such as Binance within its regulatory sandbox. In recent years, Kazakhstan has expanded pilot projects in crypto payments, blockchain-based financial services, and digital asset integration into the broader fintech ecosystem.