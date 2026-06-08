Azerbaijan to provide preferential loans to fishing enterprises - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Improving State Support for Agriculture and Leasing Activities in the Agro-Industrial Sector,” dated December 19, 2018, has been amended, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a new decree in this regard.

According to the decree, Azerbaijan’s fishing enterprises will also be able to obtain preferential loans through the Agency for Agricultural Credit and Development under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Thus, from now on, the Agency’s funds will be directed toward financing agricultural machinery and technological equipment, machinery and technological equipment used in fisheries, including aquaculture, irrigation systems and equipment, as well as concessions for livestock farming.