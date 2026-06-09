Turkmen, Uzbek deputy foreign ministers hold talks on bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov met with Uzbek Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov in Ashgabat to discuss the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during Usmanov’s visit to Turkmenistan to participate in a high-level meeting marking the 30th anniversary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

In the course of the talks, the sides reviewed cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. They also discussed the implementation of agreements reached during recent high-level and top-level visits and highlighted the role of the existing legal framework in advancing bilateral ties.

The diplomats exchanged views on expanding cooperation within regional and international organizations and reaffirmed their readiness to support initiatives aimed at strengthening regional stability, security and economic development.