Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court hosts Vietnam’s Prosecutor General (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev held a meeting with a delegation led by Prosecutor General of the Supreme People's Procuracy (SPP) of Vietnam Nguyen Tien today, a source in the court told Trend.

During the meeting, the chairman of the court emphasized the successful development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, noted the importance of expanding cooperation in various fields, and said that legal cooperation and exchange of mutual experience play a special role in the development of interstate relations.

Giving during the meeting the extensive information about the reforms carried out in the direction of ensuring the rule of law, the protection of human rights and freedoms, and the mechanisms for the implementation of constitutional control, Abdullayev spoke in detail about the activities of the Constitutional Court, as well as the decision-making procedure and the work done in this field.

Tien expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome, expressed his satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, and emphasized that expanding relations in the judicial and prosecutorial fields is in line with mutual interests, noting that future exchange of experience and joint initiatives will be beneficial for the legal sphere of both countries.

At the same time, the parties exchanged views on the development of constitutional justice, international cooperation in the judicial and legal field, and other issues.

The meeting ended with the mutual presentation of gifts and a commemorative photo.