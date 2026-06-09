Hong Kong's growing interest in Uzbekistan: Building a new gateway to Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Relations between Uzbekistan and Hong Kong have entered a new stage of development, characterized by expanding cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, and technology. The recent visit of Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu to Uzbekistan, accompanied by representatives of more than 70 companies and organizations, underscored the growing importance both sides attach to strengthening bilateral ties.

For Hong Kong, Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most attractive destinations in Central Asia. As the region’s most populous country and one of its fastest-growing economies, Uzbekistan offers a rapidly expanding market, an improving business environment, and a strategic location linking East Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. These factors position the country as a key gateway to the wider Central Asian region.

At the same time, Hong Kong provides Uzbekistan with access to global capital markets, financial services, investment networks, and innovation ecosystems. Beyond its role as a financial hub, Hong Kong’s experience in digital transformation, startup development, and technology commercialization can support Uzbekistan’s modernization agenda and economic diversification.

A key milestone in bilateral relations was the meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and John Lee Ka-chiu in Tashkent. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in finance, industry, education, tourism, innovation, artificial intelligence, fintech, and the digital economy. Both sides also supported the establishment of a cooperation roadmap, a bilateral Business Council, and a reciprocal visa-free regime, reflecting their commitment to building a long-term institutional framework for cooperation.

Technology has emerged as one of the most promising areas of engagement. During the Hong Kong delegation’s visit to IT Park Uzbekistan, discussions focused on artificial intelligence, startup development, venture capital, technology transfer, and cooperation under the Digital Silk Road initiative. These priorities are closely aligned with Uzbekistan’s efforts to expand IT exports, attract investment, and implement its AI Development Strategy through 2030.

Economic cooperation is also broadening into finance, logistics, pharmaceuticals, green energy, and advanced manufacturing. Rather than concentrating solely on trade, both sides are increasingly prioritizing investment attraction and the development of long-term business partnerships. Ongoing discussions on establishing an Uzbek Consulate General in Hong Kong, avoiding double taxation, protecting investments, and facilitating travel further reflect the growing institutionalization of bilateral relations.

Despite this positive momentum, several challenges persist, including relatively modest trade volumes, geographical distance, and competition from other regional markets. The success of the partnership will ultimately depend on the effective implementation of agreements and the translation of political commitments into concrete projects.

Nevertheless, the outlook remains highly promising. Hong Kong’s strengths in finance, innovation, and international business complement Uzbekistan’s economic potential, reform agenda, and strategic location. For Hong Kong, Uzbekistan represents a gateway to Central Asia, while for Uzbekistan, Hong Kong offers access to global capital, technology, and international markets. If current initiatives are effectively implemented, the partnership could become an important driver of economic connectivity across Eurasia.