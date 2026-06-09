ABB Bank plans early expansion of its e-commerce capabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The ABB Bank plans to expand its e-commerce capabilities in the near future, Digital Office Leader at the ABB, Mehmet Ali Savas, said at the International Finance and Banking Summit taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, ABB has been implementing artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the field of customer support since the end of 2024, and serious results have been achieved in a short time.

"Currently, approximately 70% of customers who apply with a question are answered directly through AI. In this process, there is no need for additional intervention by customer service employees, and the requests are successfully answered," he said.

Savas noted that ABB has already reached an important stage in implementing financial transactions through AI.

"When we look at examples in the world, I think there are very few banks that can compete with ABB in this area. This is an achievement that Azerbaijan should be proud of," he pointed out.

He emphasized that the system is built entirely on local infrastructure, and data transfer outside the country is not allowed.

"Incoming requests are processed through the GPU infrastructure located in Azerbaijan, what the customer wants to do is determined, and an appropriate response is provided," he explained.

The ABB official said that the bank's main goal is not only to provide financial services, but also to change the daily life experience of customers.

In this context, it was noted that ABB has launched a new "DigiTravel" project. More than 300 tickets have already been sold within the project, and users can purchase airline tickets directly through the ABB Mobile application.

In addition, it was announced that a new platform covering the events and entertainment sector will be launched soon. Through the platform, users will be able to make weekend plans and purchase tickets for concerts and other events.

"We want to combine all these separate services into a single ecosystem through artificial intelligence. The goal is to provide customers with travel, hotel, event tickets, and even lending opportunities on one platform," Savas added.

He also said that ABB plans to expand its e-commerce capabilities in the near future. The bank aims to sell not only airline tickets and event tickets, but also various products, including smartphones and household appliances, in the ABB Mobile application by the end of the next quarter.

"Artificial intelligence will also help users choose the right product," the ABB representative emphasized.