Uzbekistan records nearly 19,500 foreign-invested enterprises

Photo: Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The number of enterprises with foreign investment operating in Uzbekistan reached 19,490 as of May, 2026.

According to data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, trade was accounted for the largest share of foreign-invested enterprises, with 6,967 companies operating in the sector.

The industrial sector ranked second with 3,860 enterprises, followed by construction with 1,598 and information and communications with 1,536.

The accommodation and food services sector accounted for 860 enterprises, while 602 companies operated in transportation and storage.

Agriculture, forestry and fisheries accounted for 508 foreign-invested enterprises, while 227 companies were engaged in healthcare and social services.

The remaining 3,332 enterprises operated across various other sectors of the economy.

The figures highlight the continued concentration of foreign investment in trade and industrial activities, while also reflecting growing investor participation in construction, digital services and other areas of Uzbekistan's economy.