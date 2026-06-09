Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 9, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9627 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0369 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3231 manat.