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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 9

Economy Materials 9 June 2026 09:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 9
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 9, Trend reports, citing the CBA.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9627 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0369 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3231 manat.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9604

AUD

1.1977

BYN

0.6223

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1097

CZK

0.081

CNY

0.2506

DKK

0.2623

GEL

0.6396

HKD

0.217

INR

0.0178

GBP

2.2678

SEK

0.1796

CHF

2.1337

ILS

0.5718

CAD

1.2192

KWD

5.5

KZT

0.3497

QAR

0.4663

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5508

MDL

0.0982

NOK

0.1801

UZS

0.0142

PKR

0.6102

PLN

0.4618

RON

0.3736

RUB

2.3044

RSD

0.0167

SGD

1.3174

SAR

0.4527

xdr

2.3269

TRY

0.0369

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0384

JPY

1.0602

NZD

0.9864

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