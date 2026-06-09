U.S. Secretary of State congratulates Pashinyan on parliamentary election victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his victory in the parliamentary elections, Trend reports.

“Congratulations to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his party’s reelection. The United States stands with Prime Minister Pashinyan and Armenia in the pursuit of peace, and we are committed to advancing the goals of the historic Washington Peace Summit, including implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP). We look forward to working together to deliver peace, stability, and prosperity to the South Caucasus and beyond,” Rubio wrote on his page on X.

According to preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan’s "Civil Contract" party has won. The final results of the elections held in Armenia will be announced on June 14.

