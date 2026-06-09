Number of digital banking customers in Türkiye surpasses 129 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The number of digital banking customers in Türkiye has surpassed 129 million, Secretary General of the Turkish Banking Association Nurullah Bakır said at the International Finance and Banking Summit taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, the development of digitalization is fundamentally changing the financial sector, making digital channels the primary means of delivering banking services.

He said that digital banking has ceased to be an alternative channel and has become the primary customer service model.

"In Türkiye, the number of active digital banking users has grown from 51 million in 2019 to more than 129 million today, an increase of more than 100%.

Mobile banking usage has grown by approximately 200% over this period, and electronic payment systems are showing steady growth. The volume of electronic payment transactions in Türkiye has reached a level equivalent to approximately 20 times the country's GDP," he said.

Bakır noted that digital transformation is accompanied by the growing role of data and artificial intelligence in banking—from credit risk assessment to fraud detection and customer service management.

Furthermore, he noted that as the financial sector develops, sustainable development and climate risk management are becoming increasingly important, and green financial instruments are becoming an essential part of the banking system.