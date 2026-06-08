Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss regional cooperation issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. On June 8, a meeting was held in Istanbul between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Georgia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maka Botchorishvili, within the framework of the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on the current state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia, political dialogue, trade and economic relations, energy security, transport and communication projects, and regional cooperation issues.

The sides emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, based on mutual trust and good-neighborliness, are of particular importance for regional stability and development. They highlighted the regional and global significance of joint energy and transport projects, including the Southern Gas Corridor, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, and the Middle Corridor.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on regional security issues and the current situation regarding the promotion of sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The parties noted that the trilateral cooperation format among Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye contributes to strengthening regional prosperity, as well as energy and transport connectivity, and expressed their intention to further develop this cooperation. Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.

