Uzbekistan advances global competitiveness at IQNet General Assembly

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbekistan held talks on expanding cooperation, improving standards compliance, and boosting the competitiveness of Uzbek products in foreign markets at the 38th General Assembly of IQNet, Trend reports via the Uzbek Agency for Technical Regulation.

Representatives of Uzbekistan’s Technical Regulation Agency took part in the event, engaging in a series of meetings and negotiations aimed at advancing the country’s quality infrastructure and broadening international partnerships.

The participation aligns with Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to strengthen its national quality and standards framework. Under a presidential decree issued in February 2026, the country aims to improve its position in the Quality Infrastructure for Sustainable Development (QI4SD) Index by at least 20 places. As part of this agenda, Uzbekistan joined IQNet earlier this year.

During the assembly, participants discussed ways to increase export potential through the adoption of internationally recognized quality management systems, facilitate access to global markets for domestic manufacturers, and strengthen national quality infrastructure in line with international best practices.

According to official figures, 1,689 enterprises in Uzbekistan implemented a total of 3,382 management system standards in 2025. The certifications included 1,530 ISO 9001 quality management standards, 880 ISO 14001 environmental management standards, and 856 ISO 45001 occupational health and safety standards, among others.

The government plans to introduce internationally recognized management system standards at an additional 1,500 enterprises in 2026.

On the sidelines of the event, Uzbek officials reached agreements with IQNet to organize training programs and seminars focused on quality management systems, conformity assessment, and workforce development. The cooperation is also expected to support efforts to increase the number of internationally certified textile and apparel manufacturers in Uzbekistan.

The delegation additionally held meetings with representatives of Spain’s AENOR, Malaysia’s SIRIM Berhad, the Turkish Standards Institution (TSE), the Czech certification association CQS, and Indian Register Quality Systems (IRQS). Discussions focused on standardization, conformity assessment, professional training, scientific cooperation, and the exchange of technical expertise.

A key outcome of the visit was the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Czech Engineering Test Institute (SZÚ), establishing a framework for cooperation in industrial product testing.

Uzbekistan representatives said the agreements reached during the assembly will help strengthen international cooperation, modernize the country’s quality infrastructure, and improve the global competitiveness of Uzbek-made products.

Meanwhile, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, IQNet is one of the world's largest certification networks, bringing together 36 leading certification organizations. The network has issued more than 310,000 certificates in over 150 countries.