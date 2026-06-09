Kazakhstan covers 11,000 km of public roads with construction and repair works

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. In the current year, 11,000 kilometers of public roads in Kazakhstan have been covered by road works, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev said during a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

According to the minister, the projects include road connections to major tourist destinations, including Rakhmanov Springs, Kenderli, Bayanaul, Zerenda, and Kolsai.

Sauranbayev noted that the full completion of the Almaty–Ust-Kamenogorsk highway has already reduced travel time by four to five hours.

He also said that modernization works at railway stations in Kokshetau, Borovoye, Konaev, Balkhash, and several other cities will be completed by July 1. In addition, the purchase of 191 new passenger railcars and the launch of 15 additional summer routes will create more than 400,000 extra passenger seats during the peak travel season.

In the aviation sector, Kazakhstan is building tourism-oriented airports in Katon-Karagay, Zaisan, and Kenderli, while restoration work is underway at Arkalyk Airport and modernization of the terminal in Urjar is set to begin.

“Domestic air services play an important role in strengthening connectivity between the regions. During the summer season, subsidized flights are operated to key tourist destinations, including Alakol, Balkhash, Turkistan, Burabay, and the Caspian Sea. A total of 45 flights per week are carried out on these routes during the summer period,” the minister said.