Azerbaijani oil scales up in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $0.61, or 0.61%, on June 8 from the previous level, coming in at $100.09 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $0.66, or 0.68%, to $97.67 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $0.13, or 0.18%, to $72.81 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.82, or 0.84%, to $98.66 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.