Bulgartransgaz to boost gas transmission capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Bulgartransgaz has announced a phased increase in natural gas transmission capacities for the upcoming gas years.

Bulgaria’s gas transmission operator said in a message on its website that in line with the construction and upcoming commissioning of key pipeline projects, it is gradually raising technical capacity at several interconnection points linking Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and North Macedonia.

“At the Kulata/Sidirokastro interconnection point, capacity will increase in two stages — for 2026/2027 and from 2027/2028. At the Negru Voda 1/Kardam and Kyustendil/Zhidilovo points, the increase will take effect from the gas year 2027/2028,” the operator said.

Bulgartransgaz CEO Vladimir Malinov said the progress of infrastructure development is enabling the company to expand available capacity while also improving market conditions in the region.

“The significant progress in the construction of the Vertical Corridor infrastructure enables the Bulgarian gas transmission operator to offer increased natural gas transmission capacities at interconnection points at reduced prices,” Malinov said.

He added that the expansion supports broader energy diversification goals.

“In this way, we provide the necessary conditions for the transmission of additional quantities of liquefied natural gas from reliable sources such as the United States and others to Bulgaria, the region and Europe,” he said.

Malinov noted that the initiative is also designed to enhance regional market dynamics.

“We contribute to increasing market liquidity in the region, increasing security of supply and ensuring competitive prices,” he said.

The capacity expansion is being implemented under the roadmap for improving the attractiveness of the Trans-Balkan gas route and is expected to enable higher flows along Route 1 of the Vertical Gas Corridor. As a result, Bulgartransgaz has reduced capacity prices by more than 11% at interconnection points between Greece–Bulgaria and Bulgaria–Romania.

At the Kulata/Sidirokastro point, capacity will rise to 93,009,443 kWh/day for the 2026/2027 gas year following the commissioning of the Kulata–Kresna loop. From 2027/2028 onward, capacity is expected to increase further to 102,825,300 kWh/day, after completion of the Piperevo–Pernik pipeline.

At Negru Voda 1/Kardam, capacity will reach 296,796,409 kWh/day from 2027/2028, supported by the Rupcha–Vetrino loop and reversal of the Kardam compressor station.

At Kyustendil/Zhidilovo, flows from Bulgaria to North Macedonia are expected to increase to 38,732,348 kWh/day from 2027/2028, following completion of the Piperevo–Pernik gas pipeline.

According to the auction calendar of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG), the annual capacity auction for yearly products will take place on July 6, 2026.

Earlier, Malinov said during his participation in the Energy Transition Summit for the Eastern Mediterranean and Southeastern Europe is Greece that from July 1, the infrastructure of the Vertical Corridor will be put into operation, which will increase the capacity for natural gas transmission from Greece to Bulgaria.

"And by the end of the year, the one that increases the transmission from Bulgaria to Romania," he added.