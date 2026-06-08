Azerbaijan forbids relocating monuments in Shusha without prior consent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Relocation of monuments in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city to another location without prior consent is forbidden, Trend reports.

Amendments will be made to the rules for the restoration, protection, study, use and promotion of monuments in the territory of the city.

This issue is reflected in the draft law on amendments to the law "On the cultural capital of Azerbaijan - Shusha city", which was discussed at today's online meeting of the Culture Committee of the Parliament.

According to the currently effective law, it's prohibited to change the historical-architectural and artistic-aesthetic appearance of monuments, demolish monuments, or carry out any activities that may pose a threat to them in the territory of Shusha city.

In accordance with the proposed amendment, it will be prohibited to damage or destroy monuments located in the territory of the city of Shusha, to move them to another place without the consent of the body (organization) designated by the relevant executive authority, as well as to carry out construction, installation, restoration, reconstruction, conservation work or improvement measures that violate their integrity and pose a threat to them.