MFA reports finding more Azerbaijani citizens killed in drone attack in Azov Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The bodies of two more Azerbaijani citizens who died on ships damaged by drone attacks in the Azov Sea on June 5 have been found, the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says, Trend reports.

The ministry noted that 19 Azerbaijani citizens who were members of the crew were sent back to our country and are expected to arrive in our country around noon on June 9.

In addition, as a result of search and rescue measures, the bodies of Gismat Aliyev, born in 1969, and Fuad Orujov, born in 1981, were found.

The ministry reported that after the completion of the relevant procedures, the bodies of the four citizens whose bodies were found and the two citizens who accompanied them in the city of Yeysk are expected to be sent back to Azerbaijan in the coming days.

On June 5, two foreign cargo ships with a total of 25 Azerbaijani citizens on board were subjected to a drone attack in the Sea of ​​Azov.

As a result of the incident, 4 Azerbaijani citizens were injured and 4 died.