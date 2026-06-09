Azerbaijan, China trade grows 6.1% in 4M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. In January–April of this year, the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and China amounted to $1.514 billion.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that the figure is $86.9 million, or 6.1%, higher compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, trade with China accounted for 8.70% of Azerbaijan’s total foreign trade turnover, placing China 4th among Azerbaijan’s main trading partners.

Exports from Azerbaijan to China reached $40.034 million, which is $15.002 million, or approximately 1.6 times higher than in the same period last year.

Imports from China totaled $1.474 billion, increasing by $71.9 million, or 5.1%, compared to January–April 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover stood at $17.403 billion, an increase of $485 million, or 2.9%, year-on-year. Of this, $11.9 billion accounted for exports, while $5.5 billion accounted for imports.

Over the past year, exports increased by $3.1 billion, or 35.2%, while imports declined by $2.6 billion, or 32.1%. As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a positive foreign trade balance of $6.354 billion, which is $5.7 billion, or 9.7 times higher than in the same period last year.

In general, economic and trade relations between Azerbaijan and China continue to develop dynamically. Cooperation extends beyond trade into areas such as finance, capital markets, payment systems, energy, geological exploration, and agriculture. In this context, prospects for cooperation between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) have been discussed, while SOCAR and China’s BGP Inc. continue joint projects and partnership expansion.

Agreements on the access of Azerbaijani hazelnuts and almonds to the Chinese market are also considered significant for boosting non-oil exports between the two countries.

One of the key areas of cooperation is the development of the Middle Corridor. Azerbaijan’s strategic location and its transport and logistics infrastructure enhance the importance of this route linking China with European markets. In recent years, cooperation around the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, and other infrastructure projects has contributed to increasing cargo flows along the Middle Corridor and strengthening the region’s transit potential.