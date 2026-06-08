Azerbaijan, Pakistan advance talks on strengthening economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijani and Pakistani companies were discussed, Trend reports, citing the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (AZPROMO).

The discussion took place at AZPROMO during a meeting with a Pakistani delegation visiting Azerbaijan. At the meeting, information was provided on Azerbaijan’s investment climate, the infrastructure developed in economic zones, incentives for investors, and the Agency’s activities.

The parties assessed potential areas of partnership in industrial infrastructure, the textile and garment industry, retail trade, the food industry, medical technologies, medical tourism, and real estate, and agreed to exchange information. The Pakistani side was also invited to participate in the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, which is scheduled to take place in Baku this September.

Meanwhile, economic and political cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan has been steadily expanding in recent years. The strategic partnership that has developed between the two countries creates conditions for new opportunities for cooperation in various fields, based on mutual trust and support.

For instance, a while back, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister of the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The meeting noted with satisfaction the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as the high level of political dialogue between the two nations and the stable development of cooperation based on mutual trust. The parties noted that Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations also hold great potential in the economic sphere.

Discussions focused on fully realizing the potential for economic cooperation, promoting mutual investment, and expanding ties between business communities. The parties emphasized the importance of strengthening joint activities in trade, energy, industry, transport, and other areas.

The parties noted that the Preferential Trade Agreement plays an important role in expanding economic ties and business cooperation between the two countries. It was emphasized that the agreement contributes to strengthening ties between economic entities, increasing trade volume, and developing new areas of cooperation.