Uzbekistan, U.S. discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce David Fogel to discuss expanding bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of economic relations and explored opportunities to deepen collaboration across a range of sectors. It was noted that the United States remains one of Uzbekistan’s key economic partners, with bilateral trade surpassing $1 billion in 2025.

Discussions focused on the implementation of joint investment projects and strengthening cooperation in energy, mining, transportation, agriculture, finance and digital technologies. The sides also exchanged views on expanding partnerships in innovation, artificial intelligence and telecommunications, while exploring ways to support private-sector initiatives and boost business-to-business engagement.

Both sides highlighted the growing potential for economic cooperation as Uzbekistan continues its market-oriented reforms and efforts to attract foreign investment.

At the conclusion of the talks, Kudratov and Fogel reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the U.S.-Uzbekistan strategic partnership and pursuing new joint initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two countries.