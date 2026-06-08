Uzbekistan’s TMK secures co-op agreement with Chinese mining group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Uzbekistan’s Technological Metals Plant (TMK) has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Shaanxi Non-ferrous Metals Holding Group, one of China’s largest mining and metallurgical conglomerates, during a business forum held as part of a visit by a Hong Kong delegation to Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing TMK.

The agreement was reached during a business briefing and roundtable attended by representatives of more than 120 leading Hong Kong companies operating in industries including manufacturing, finance, logistics, information technology, and construction.

Shaanxi Non-ferrous Metals Holding Group oversees more than 30 subsidiaries and employs over 40,000 people. The company operates an integrated industrial network spanning geological exploration, mining, mineral processing, metallurgical production, and the manufacture of value-added metal products.

Among the group's key subsidiaries are Jinduicheng Molybdenum Co., one of the world’s leading molybdenum producers, and Baoti Group, a major manufacturer of titanium and titanium alloys used in aerospace and industrial applications.

The Chinese conglomerate also operates its own engineering centers and design institutes specializing in the planning and construction of mining and metallurgical facilities.

Under the memorandum, TMK and Shaanxi Non-ferrous Metals Holding Group will explore cooperation in geological exploration, the extraction and processing of critical minerals, technology transfer, research and development, workforce training, and the implementation of joint investment projects.

The agreement is expected to support Uzbekistan’s efforts to develop its critical minerals sector, strengthen technological capabilities, and expand international industrial partnerships as the country seeks to move further up the value chain in strategic mineral production.