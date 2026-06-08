Azerbaijani FM joins 10th trilateral ministerial meeting with Georgia and Türkiye (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. The 10th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye was held in Istanbul, with the participation of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Botchorishvili, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Meanwhile, speaking at the meeting, Bayramov emphasized the special importance of political coordination and interaction between the countries in the current international environment, against the background of increasing geopolitical tensions, difficulties in supply chains, and economic uncertainties. In this regard, it was noted that the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye trilateral cooperation format is an important platform for regional stability, security, and development.

During the speech, it was emphasized that the 10th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Relations Committees of the Parliaments in Baku, the seventh Business Forum in Georgia, and the last trilateral meeting of the Defense Ministers in Ankara demonstrated that the partnership of the countries has become comprehensive and multifaceted.

The speech pointed out that Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye cooperation is one of the main driving forces of regional stability and economic development, and the successful implementation of strategic projects such as the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline, the Southern Gas Corridor, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway demonstrates the result-oriented nature of the partnership.

The minister noted that cooperation in the energy sector is one of the main directions of the trilateral partnership. It was emphasized that Azerbaijan currently exports natural gas to 16 countries, and it was noted that the extension of the natural gas purchase and sale agreement between Azerbaijan and Georgia, as well as the agreement reached between SOCAR and BOTAŞ on gas supplies from the second stage of the Absheron field, will make a significant contribution to strengthening energy security.

Touching upon cooperation in the field of transport and connectivity, the minister noted that the three countries play an important role in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). It was stressed that the completion of the modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the resumption of Baku-Tbilisi-Baku passenger train services will make an additional contribution to regional mobility. At the same time, it was noted that the implementation of the TRIPP project and ensuring unhindered communication between the main part of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are important elements of regional cooperation and confidence-building.

The speech highlighted the significant potential for expanding cooperation in the fields of ICT, high technologies, agriculture, water resources management, and tourism. It also highlighted the importance of closer coordination in the face of challenges such as security, counter-terrorism, transnational organized crime, cyber threats, and climate change.

Bayramov reiterated his country's support as Türkiye prepares to host the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).

The minister underscored Azerbaijan's readiness to continue cooperation with Türkiye and Georgia for the further deepening of the trilateral partnership and for the sustainable development, security, and prosperity of the region.

The speech also touched upon the process of normalization of relations with Armenia. It was noted that Azerbaijan's peace-building initiatives and confidence-building measures have made a significant contribution to advancing the normalization agenda. At the same time, the importance of resolving outstanding issues that impede the full normalization of relations to turn the existing opportunity into lasting peace was emphasized.

The minister noted that the ongoing tensions in the Middle East have a negative impact on regional and global security, and drew attention to the importance of resolving conflicts based on the norms and principles of international law, through dialogue and diplomatic means.

At the meeting, the ministers discussed the prospects for the further development of trilateral cooperation and other regional security issues.

At the end of the trilateral meeting, the ministers signed the Istanbul Declaration on the meeting results.

Later, the ministers made a statement at a press conference and answered questions from the media.