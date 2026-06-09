Uzbek President reviews major copper industry projects as output expansion advances

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been briefed on the progress of major investment projects in Uzbekistan’s copper industry and plans for further expansion as the country seeks to strengthen its position in strategically important mineral production, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

Copper is increasingly viewed as a critical resource for industrial development, energy systems, electrical manufacturing, the digital economy and the global transition to green technologies. Uzbek authorities have therefore prioritized geological exploration, efficient development of existing reserves, deeper processing of raw materials and the production of higher-value-added products.

A key milestone was reached in March when the first phase of Copper Concentrator Plant No. 3 at the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex (AGMK) was commissioned. The facility is part of the broader development of the Yoshlik-1 deposit and represents an investment of $2.7 billion across a 196-hectare site.

Once fully operational, the plant is expected to process up to 60 million metric tons of ore annually and produce approximately 900,000 metric tons of copper concentrate each year.

During the presentation, the emphasis was on ongoing efforts to launch the plant’s subsequent phases, stabilize technological processes and achieve planned production targets. A phased schedule has been established to bring ball mills in the grinding section and flotation lines to full capacity.

President Mirziyoyev instructed to increase ore processing volumes at the facility by the end of the year, complete the launch of all major production chains and ensure stable operations.

Following the full commissioning of Concentrator Plant No. 3, daily copper concentrate production at AGMK is expected to rise from 2,400 metric tons to 5,000 metric tons. It was noted that the introduction of modern technologies would help reduce energy consumption and production costs while improving labor productivity.

The presentation also focused on accelerating preparations for Copper Concentrator Plant No. 4, another major project aimed at expanding the country's copper-processing capacity.

The basic engineering documentation is currently being prepared, while earthworks and drilling activities are already underway at the construction site. Drawing on experience gained from the third concentrator plant, planners are placing particular emphasis on optimizing technological solutions and improving the efficient use of energy and water resources.

Authorities are also working with international engineering firms to enhance gravity separation, flotation, concentrate drying and tailings thickening processes. In parallel, a feasibility study is being prepared to support financing efforts involving international financial institutions.

At the conclusion of the review, the president instructed responsible agencies to allocate the necessary land for the fourth concentrator plant, continue preparatory work at the construction site, complete engineering documentation on schedule and finalize a phased implementation plan for the project.