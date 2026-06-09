KazMunayGas subsidiary launches new group unit at Kazakhstan's Asar field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Mangistaumunaigas, a subsidiary of KazMunayGas, has commissioned a new group unit (GU-4) at the Asar oil and gas field in the country's Mangystau region, Trend reports via KMG.

The project was implemented in response to planned production growth driven by the drilling of new wells and the need to improve the field's oil gathering and internal transportation system.

The GU-4 facility includes a range of modern technological equipment, such as an automated group metering unit, oil flowline heaters, separation units, pumping equipment and drainage tanks. The installed capacity of the facility stands at 365.7 kW.

Particular emphasis has been placed on automation and operational safety. The control system enables automated operation of technological equipment, remote management of key processes, continuous monitoring of gas levels and fire safety systems, as well as wireless data transmission.

An operator building equipped with the necessary engineering systems has also been constructed to ensure safe and comfortable working conditions for personnel.

According to the company, the new facility will become an important part of the field's production infrastructure, helping to enhance the reliability and efficiency of oil extraction operations.

The Asar oil and gas field is located in Kazakhstan's Mangystau Region and was discovered in 1987.