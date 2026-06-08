Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss allied relations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. On June 8, a meeting was held in Istanbul between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, and Türkiye’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan, on the sidelines of the 10th trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues arising from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, current areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international security matters.

The ministers underscored the important role of the trilateral cooperation mechanism established between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye in promoting regional stability, security, energy cooperation, and transport connectivity. In this context, they discussed prospects for cooperation within the Middle Corridor, the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway project, the expansion of regional transit opportunities, and energy security.

The parties also emphasized the importance of ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the region and highlighted the need to continue joint and coordinated efforts aimed at expanding regional cooperation.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

