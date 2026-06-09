U.S. commerce official visits Uzbekistan amid push for deeper AI, cybersecurity cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A delegation led by U.S. Assistant Secretary of Commerce David Fogel visited Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Digital Technologies, where the sides discussed expanding cooperation in digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and technology investment, Trend reports via the ministry.

During the visit, Uzbek representatives briefed the delegation on ongoing efforts to develop the country’s digital economy, increase IT services exports and strengthen international technology partnerships.

The delegation received an overview of IT Park Uzbekistan, including incentives available to resident companies, the growth of the country's IT exports, initiatives to attract global technology firms and efforts to establish Uzbekistan as a regional technology hub.

Visitors also toured UZINFOCOM, the country's digital transformation and information technology development center. Updates on state information systems, cloud computing platforms, artificial intelligence projects, digital public services and the modernization of Uzbekistan’s digital infrastructure were presented during the visit.

Later, Minister of Digital Technologies Sherzod Shermatov met with Fogel to discuss a range of priorities, including digital economy development, AI adoption, expansion of IT services exports, workforce training and cooperation with leading U.S. technology companies.

A significant portion of the discussions focused on building modern data center infrastructure. The two sides explored opportunities to develop large-scale computing facilities that meet international standards, expand cloud services and attract foreign investment into Uzbekistan’s growing technology sector.

Cybersecurity was also a key topic of the talks. Efforts to strengthen protection against cyber threats, enhance professional training for cybersecurity specialists and expand educational partnerships with American technology companies and academic institutions were discussed.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their interest in deepening cooperation on digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data center development, reflecting the growing technology partnership between Uzbekistan and the United States.