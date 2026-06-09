AI to transform payment habits within 5 years — Kapital Bank executive

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Payment habits are expected to undergo major changes over the next five years as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply integrated into financial services, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 10th International Finance and Banking Summit in Baku, Zakir Khanmammadov, head of the Payment Systems Office at Kapital Bank, said the bank is making significant investments in AI, with many of its processes already supported by the technology.

“Customer payment behavior is already changing, and that trend will continue,” Khanmammadov said. “In five years, I believe people will no longer know their card numbers or other payment details by heart.”

He said the growing adoption of tokenized and QR-code payments has already reduced consumers’ reliance on physical bank cards.

According to Khanmammadov, future payment systems will become increasingly seamless, operating largely in the background without requiring direct user interaction.

“Consumers will make a purchase, and payment will be completed automatically in the background through artificial intelligence or a digital agent,” he said. “The process will become more intuitive and more focused on the user.”

He added that the next generation of payment systems is likely to be built around platforms that are not tied to a specific bank or payment instrument, offering greater flexibility and convenience.

“When customers are asked for their card number, they may simply not know it because the system will handle the payment automatically,” Khanmammadov said. “I envision a more convenient, intuitive and borderless payment ecosystem.”