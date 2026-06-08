Azerbaijan, Syria hold first consular consultations (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. On June 8, the first consular consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic were held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department, while the Syrian delegation was led by Mohammed Yacoub al-Omar, Head of the Consular Department.

During the consultations, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Syria in the consular sphere, as well as opportunities for signing new bilateral documents and digitalizing consular services.

The sides exchanged information on recent developments in the consular field and discussed issues related to the protection of the rights and interests of citizens of both countries, as well as the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Syria.

The Syrian side expressed interest in studying Azerbaijan’s experience to support the further development of its newly established consular services.

