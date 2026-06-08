Turkmen FM meets U.S. deputy secretary of state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers in Ashgabat on June 8 to discuss prospects for further bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the active development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, emphasizing that contacts at the highest and high levels remain a key factor in advancing bilateral relations.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in education, science, culture and the digitalization of key sectors of the economy. The parties noted that Turkmenistan currently participates in more than 15 U.S. educational programs and that cooperation has been established between specialized universities of the two countries.

The diplomats also reviewed opportunities for implementing joint cultural and humanitarian projects and highlighted the continued implementation of the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation program in Turkmenistan.

The meeting additionally focused on cooperation in media, public relations and public diplomacy, including the development of professional exchanges and joint initiatives.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening cooperation both bilaterally and within the C5+1 format.