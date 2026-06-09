Kapital Bank highlights role of payment system innovations in solving real customer issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Innovations in payment systems focus on solving real customer problems, Head of the Payment Systems Office at Kapital Bank, Zakir Khanmammadov, said during the International Finance and Banking Summit taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

According to him, in recent years, the bank has been actively implementing innovative projects and focusing on developing products that address the real needs of its customers.

"Banks today are no longer limited to traditional services and are increasingly developing lifestyle services that become part of customers' daily lives. The main focus is on building an ecosystem and creating more accessible products for customers," he noted.

Khanmammadov emphasized that studying the real needs of users and improving service quality is a priority.

He noted that to gain a more accurate understanding of the customer experience, bank employees regularly interact with contact centers and the branch network, analyzing customer inquiries and any issues that arise.

According to him, the bank has implemented additional notifications allowing customers to see information about the location and time of transactions, which has reduced the number of calls to the call center.

"Subscription services are also being developed, allowing customers to track recurring payments linked to their cards.

Such solutions help increase the transparency of transactions and make it possible to promptly manage subscriptions through a mobile app," he said.

Khanmammadov emphasized that innovations in the banking sector are most effective when they solve specific customer problems and increase trust in banking services.