Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee and VISA sign memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. A memorandum has been signed between the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and VISA within the framework of the two-day international event "International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States" in Baku, Trend reports.

The signing ceremony of the document took place in a special session held within the framework of the summit.

The main purpose of the memorandum is the development of digital payment solutions, the application of innovative financial technologies in the field of sports, as well as the expansion of cooperation on international projects.

The "International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States" is held with the participation of representatives of the financial sector, international organizations, and state institutions.