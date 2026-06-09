Kyrgyzstan removed from EU aviation safety "blacklist"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Kyrgyzstan has been removed from the list of air carriers subject to an operating ban within the European Union, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

According to a notification from the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport, all air carriers certified in Kyrgyzstan have been excluded from the EU Air Safety List of carriers banned from operating flights to the EU.

The decision was made following a meeting of the EU Air Safety Committee (ASC) held on May 19–21, 2026, and will be formalized through the relevant European Commission regulation. Kyrgyzstan had been included on the list since 2006.

In recent years, following the instructions of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, systematic efforts have been carried out to reform the civil aviation sector, strengthen state oversight of flight safety, and bring the national aviation safety system in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Furthermore, the European Commission highly assessed the progress achieved, including the results of technical consultations, the assessment visit conducted in March 2026, and successful hearings held in Brussels.

The European Commission will continue technical cooperation with the Kyrgyz side to maintain the achieved results.