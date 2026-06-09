Azerbaijan set to transit new batch of fertilizer to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Another shipment of fertilizer will be transited from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On June 9, 12 wagons of fertilizer weighing 828 tons and 6 wagons of anthracite (a type of coal) weighing 414 tons will be sent from Bilajari station towards Boyuk Kesik on June 9.

Meanwhile, to date, more than 29,000 tons of grain, over 6,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. To date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of RON 92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON 95 gasoline to Armenia.