Uzbekistan's trade services volume rises 13.9% in January-April

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The volume of trade services in Uzbekistan reached 101.8 trillion soms (about $8.5 billion) in January-April 2026, marking a 13.9% increase compared to the same period last year.

According to the data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee, Tashkent city accounted for the largest share of trade services, generating 39.3 trillion soms (about $3.2 billion) during the reporting period.

Among the regions, Tashkent region recorded 9 trillion soms (about $752 million) in trade services, followed by Fergana and Samarkand regions with 7.5 trillion soms (about $626 million) each.

Namangan region generated 5.9 trillion soms (about $493 million), while Andijan region recorded 5.3 trillion soms (about $442 million).

Kashkadarya and Bukhara regions each reported 4.7 trillion soms (about $392 milliion) in trade services, followed by Surkhandarya region with 4.3 trillion soms (about $359 million).

Khorezm region generated 3.6 trillion soms (about $300 million), Jizzakh region 3.2 trillion soms (about $267 million), and the Republic of Karakalpakstan 3 trillion soms (about $250 million).

Navoi region recorded 2.5 trillion soms (about $208 million) in trade services, while Syrdarya region reported 1.4 trillion soms (about $116 million).

The figures reflect continued growth in Uzbekistan's trade services sector, with Tashkent city maintaining its position as the country's largest commercial hub.