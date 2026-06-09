  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Baku hosts International Finance and Banking Summit (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 9 June 2026 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
Baku hosts International Finance and Banking Summit (PHOTO)
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The "International Finance and Banking Summit 2026: Global Financial Integration of Turkic States" is taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports.

The summit is designed as a high-level platform to accelerate the integration of the financial systems of regional and Turkic-speaking states into the global financial space.

The event will be held with the support of the Council of Banking Associations of Turkic States (CBATS), the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, banking associations of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye, the Kazakhstan Financiers Association, and other partner organizations.

Visa Inc. is the summit's global partner.

Will be updated

Baku hosts International Finance and Banking Summit (PHOTO)
Baku hosts International Finance and Banking Summit (PHOTO)
Baku hosts International Finance and Banking Summit (PHOTO)
Baku hosts International Finance and Banking Summit (PHOTO)

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Latest

Latest

Read more