Kazakhstan's Almaty SuperSki poses no environmental risks, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. The Almaty SuperSki mountain resort project will not have a negative impact on the environment, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev said at a government meeting, Trend reports via the government.

The project was reviewed during a meeting on the progress of the Almaty mountain cluster development.

Nyssanbayev said the ministry had conducted joint research with scientists and leading environmental experts. “Based on the results, it has been established that the implementation of the project will not have a negative impact on the environment,” he said.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed the need to accelerate implementation while maintaining environmental safeguards.

“All necessary decisions have been made. There will always be critics. Despite this, implementation must be accelerated. We need concrete results. At the same time, special attention must be paid to environmental issues,” Bektenov said.

He instructed government agencies to maintain continuous public communication throughout all stages of the project.

According to Kazakh Tourism Development Chairman Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, the project envisions the construction of 60 kilometers of ski tracks with a capacity of more than 10,000 visitors per day, alongside 11 modern cable cars and supporting infrastructure.

On June 3, Bektenov chaired a meeting of the board of directors of Kazakh Tourism Development. Authorities said that leading international companies had been selected through an open tender process for the construction of cable cars and related infrastructure, with independent oversight provided by international consultants PGI, Hill International and DCSA.

French company POMA was selected to build the 11 cable car lines, which will include 3S gondolas, 10-seat gondola lifts and chairlifts.

Hill International (USA) has been engaged to support overall project management, including coordination of design and construction timelines.

Construction work has already begun on site, with the launch of the Almaty SuperSki resort scheduled for December 2028